Iraqi Prime Minister Orders to Lift Curfew Starting 02:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi decided to lift a curfew beginning at 05:00 a.m. (02:00 GMT) on Saturday, media have reported amid large-scale anti-government protests in the country.

The independent Alsumaria broadcaster reported that Mahdi, who was also the commander of the Iraqi Armed Forces, ordered to remove the restriction beginning at 05:00 a.

m., while an official tv channel specified that the curfew will be lifted beginning at 05:00 a.m. on Saturday.

However, the reports have not mentioned the area where the curfew will be lifted.

The measure was initially introduced in Baghdad early on Thursday but subsequently entailed several other Iraqi regions amid the unrest.