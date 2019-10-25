UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister Pledges Cabinet Reshuffle, Electoral Law Amendment Amid Protests

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:50 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said that he will carry out a cabinet reshuffle and introduce changes to election laws amid a new wave of anti-government protests beginning early on Friday.

The protesters have already started gathering in Baghdad after a suspension in rallies due to pilgrimage to southern Iraq.

"The next week, we will carry out changes in the cabinet of ministers ... We will also introduce changes to the existing electoral law and reconsider the role of the Electoral Commission," the prime minister said in a public address, aired live on Arabic tv channels.

The prime minister explained that a government resignation, demanded by protesters, will throw the country in chaos.

Mahdi also announced a 50 percent reduction in salaries for high-ranked officials, including ministers and the president. In addition, the authorities will look into amending the constitution to decrease the number of parliamentarians.

Moreover, Iraq plans to convene a regional commission including neighboring countries to "separate Iraq from regional conflicts," according to the prime minister.

The protests against the government's economic policies and corruption have been underway since October 1. They have turned violent and have led to dozens of civilians killed and injured.

