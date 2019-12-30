UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister Protests US Attack On Shia Militia In Phone Call With Pentagon Chief

Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi warned US Defense Secretary Mark Esper prior to the recent attack on an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group that Baghdad would view this move as a violation of the country's sovereignty

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi warned US Defense Secretary Mark Esper prior to the recent attack on an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group that Baghdad would view this move as a violation of the country's sovereignty.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US soldier killed and four others injured on Friday. The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq that includes Kata'ib Hezbollah, said that 25 fighters were killed and 51 others injured in the US attack.

According to the Iraqi news Agency, Esper informed Mahdi about the upcoming attack in a phone call.

The Iraqi prime minister "expressed his strong rejection of this unilateral decision and his concern that this would lead to further escalation and demanded to stop it immediately," the agency quoted him as saying. Mahdi offered to instead continue a joint investigation into last week's attack in Kirkuk.

"We have previously confirmed our rejection of any unilateral action by the coalition forces or any other forces inside Iraq, and we consider it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of Iraq and the region," Mahdi was also quoted as saying.

Following the talks, Mahdi reportedly ordered that precautionary measures be taken to avoid casualties and called an emergency national security meeting.

