Iraqi Prime Minister Recommends Parliament To Order Coalition Troops Immediate Withdrawal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has recommended that Iraqi lawmakers vote to order the immediate and final withdrawal of foreign troops from the country in the aftermath of the US drone attack that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group.

The prime minister's speech to the Iraqi parliament was broadcast by the Sky news Arabia broadcaster.

"The cessation of the foreign military's presence is the best solution, despite the internal and external difficulties," Mahdi said.

He added that there are two options available regarding the withdrawal of US-led coalition troops.

The first would see their immediate and complete withdrawal, the second would order foreign military personnel to leave gradually.

"As Prime Minister and senior commander, I recommend the first option. Despite the external and internal difficulties that we may encounter, this option is fundamentally better for Iraq ... It will help reorganize relations with the US and other nations, maintain cordial relations on the basis that territorial sovereignty is respected, and allows for no interference in internal affairs," Mahdi remarked.

The Iraqi parliament will vote to decide on the withdrawal of US-led coalition troops on Sunday.

