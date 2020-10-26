(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Russian special presidential envoy Alexander Lavrentyev discussed countering Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), the prime minister's office said Monday.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed boosting cooperation on countering international terrorism, in particular, the IS terrorist group, and cooperation on regional and international level was discussed in terms of returning displaced persons and refugees to their homes," the office said.