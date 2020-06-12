Iraqi Prime Minister Says Assassination Attempt Planned During Mosul Visit

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Iraqi prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has said in a televised address on Thursday that an assassination attempt on him was planned during a visit to the city of Mosul earlier in the week.

"I received reports from the security forces about plans to kill me during a visit to Mosul," the prime minister said.

During the address, Al-Kadhimi stated that the plans were an attempt to intimidate or blackmail him, adding that he is prepared to continue working diligently for the Iraqi people.

"I say this to other political groups. I am not afraid," the Iraqi prime minister said.

Al-Kadhimi visited Mosul on Wednesday, his first visit to the northern city since taking office on May 7. His predecessor Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation in November amid a wave of violent protests against corruption, unemployment, and worsening living conditions.