Iraqi Prime Minister Says He Is Fine Following Drone Attack On His House

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:50 AM

Iraqi Prime Minister Says He Is Fine Following Drone Attack on His House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi says he is fine following the reported drone attack targeting his house.

"I am fine ... and I call for calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq," the prime minister said on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier in the night, Al Arabiya reported that Al-Kadhimi's house was targeted by a drone attack and a rocket struck it. The broadcaster said that the prime minister was slightly injured and was taken to the hospital.

Several of his security guards were also wounded.

According to Al Arabiya, there was also heavy gunfire exchange near the Green Zone in Baghdad. A security source told the broadcaster that a drone believed to have been involved in the attack on Al-Kadhimi's house has been intercepted.

The Iraqi news Agency (INA) said citing security forces that there was an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate the prime minister with the help of a drone, but he was not hurt.

