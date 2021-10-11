Iraqi Prime Minister Says IS Finance Chief Arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Iraqi security forces have arrested the finance chief of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), who also served as a deputy of late Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Monday.

"The intelligence service has carried out one of the most complicated operations outside Iraq and arrested Sami Jasim, the IS finance chief and deputy of late IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi," Al-Kadhimi tweeted.

Jasim is also close to the current IS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the Iraqi security forces said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik. It did not specify the country where the senior IS member was captured.

In October 2019, then-President Donald Trump said that Al-Baghdadi killed himself during an operation by US special forces in Syria's Idlib. The American leader thanked Iraq, Russia, Syria and Turkey for assistance in this operation.