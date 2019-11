Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Friday, following weeks of protests in the country, he would submit his resignation letter to parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Friday, following weeks of protests in the country, he would submit his resignation letter to parliament

"I will submit the official letter to the House of Representatives to step down as head of the present government to let the parliament consider their variants," the prime minister said in a statement.