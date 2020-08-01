UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister Sets Date Of Snap Parliamentary Elections In June 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Iraqi Prime Minister Sets Date of Snap Parliamentary Elections in June 2021

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The snap election to Iraq's unicameral parliament, the Council of Representatives, has been scheduled for June 6 next year, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi said on Friday.

"I announce that the early election of deputies will take place on June 6, 2021. We will make all efforts for these elections to succeed and be protected," Kadhimi said in a television address.

The Iraqi prime minister confirmed that international observers would be invited to monitor the vote.

He also urged the country's electoral authority, the Supreme Election Commission, to exercise impartiality.

Part of Kadhimi's address was also a statement that Iraq refuses to be dragged into international conflicts.

Iraq was in a political vacuum for nearly five months before Kadhimi was sworn in and formed a government in May. The previous government of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi collapsed last November on the back of months-long nationwide protests against corruption and poor living conditions.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Poor Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Iraq May June November TV All Government

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

2 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

31 minutes ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Airline Pobeda to Start Flights From Mosco ..

31 minutes ago

US Condemns Hong Kong Decision to Postpone Electio ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.