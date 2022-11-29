Iraqi Prime Minister Starts Maiden Visit to Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani arrived in Iran on Tuesday for his first official visit to the country, that will last for two days.

The Iraqi prime minister was received by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Presidential Palace in Tehran.

"His Excellency (Sudani) will hold several meetings and talks with Iranian leaders and officials regarding bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them. He will also discuss issues of shared interest at all levels," the Iraqi prime minister's office said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi council of ministers for national security discussed the increase in Iranian and Turkish attacks in Iraq's Kurdish-populated north. The council decided to deploy troops to Iraqi Kurdistan to enhance border security.

Later that day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran had reached an agreement with Baghdad on operations aimed at eliminating Kurdish militia hostile to Iran in Iraq's north.