Iraqi Prime Minister Submits Resignation Letter To Parliament Amid Protests - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:03 PM
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Saturday submitted his resignation letter to parliament following weeks of anti-government protests in the country, Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported, citing its correspondent
On Friday, Mahdi announced plans to submit his resignation letter to parliament.
Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood trial for excessive use of force against protesters. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the death toll from the protests is currently 400 people and about 15,000 people were injured.