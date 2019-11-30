UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister Submits Resignation Letter To Parliament Amid Protests - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:03 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Submits Resignation Letter to Parliament Amid Protests - Reports

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Saturday submitted his resignation letter to parliament following weeks of anti-government protests in the country, Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported, citing its correspondent

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Saturday submitted his resignation letter to parliament following weeks of anti-government protests in the country, Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported, citing its correspondent.

On Friday, Mahdi announced plans to submit his resignation letter to parliament.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood trial for excessive use of force against protesters. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the death toll from the protests is currently 400 people and about 15,000 people were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Iraq October November From Government

Recent Stories

Gunmen kill man in Chaman

1 minute ago

Newly appointed DPO Kohat assumes charge

1 minute ago

Minister urges police to be courteous, polite to p ..

2 minutes ago

'Punjab govt allocates Rs 2b for Sialkot-Pasrur ro ..

29 minutes ago

Cattle thieve gang busted in Vehari

29 minutes ago

Cricket player tortured to death in Sialkot

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.