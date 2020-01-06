UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister Talks About Foreign Troop Pullout With UK, German Leaders

Mon 06th January 2020

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi on Monday discussed foreign troop pullout with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, his office said.

Mahdi was called by Johnson whom he "explained the reasoning, the timeline and the parliamentary decision behind the removal of foreign forces from the country," the office tweeted.

The Iraqi parliament voted Sunday to obligate the government to end foreign military presence in Iraq after the United States killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad.

Mahdi also discussed the ongoing crisis and its aftermath for the region over the phone with Chancellor Merkel. He assured her of Iraq's commitment to stronger ties with the international community.

