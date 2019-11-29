Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Friday that he will submit his resignation to the parliament in response to anti-government protests and demand by the Shiite religious leadership

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Friday that he will submit his resignation to the parliament in response to anti-government protests and demand by the Shiite religious leadership.

"I will submit to the Council of Representatives (parliament) an official letter requesting the resignation of the current Prime Minister post so that the council can reconsider its options," Abdul Mahdi said in a statement posted on his official media website.