UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister To Ask For Resignation Over Anti-gov't Protests

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:22 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister to ask for resignation over anti-gov't protests

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Friday that he will submit his resignation to the parliament in response to anti-government protests and demand by the Shiite religious leadership

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Friday that he will submit his resignation to the parliament in response to anti-government protests and demand by the Shiite religious leadership.

"I will submit to the Council of Representatives (parliament) an official letter requesting the resignation of the current Prime Minister post so that the council can reconsider its options," Abdul Mahdi said in a statement posted on his official media website.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Post Media

Recent Stories

Bahria University Holds National Conference On "Iq ..

8 minutes ago

OIC-IPHRC appalled by the unending inhuman blockad ..

11 minutes ago

Expo 2020: Uniting the world in optimism for a bet ..

41 minutes ago

Innovators unite from every corner of planet at Ex ..

41 minutes ago

Sajjal and Ahad Raza to marry in 2020

56 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association, CMA to ink accord to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.