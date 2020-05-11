UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister To Present Candidates For Ministerial Positions In May - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 10:14 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will present candidates for vacant ministerial positions by the end of May, and the parliament will then set a date for a vote of confidence, Bashir al-Haddad, the second deputy speaker of the parliament, said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will present candidates for vacant ministerial positions by the end of May, and the parliament will then set a date for a vote of confidence, Bashir al-Haddad, the second deputy speaker of the parliament, said on Monday.

On May 7, the Iraqi parliament approved the cabinet proposed by al-Kadhimi, thereby forming the first government in five months � Al-Kadhimi has replaced ex-Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi who resigned late last year amid nationwide anti-government protests that saw scores of protesters killed.

Nonetheless, al-Kadhimi's choices for trade, agriculture and justice ministers were rejected by the legislative body, while voting on oil and foreign ministers were delayed.

"The prime minister will present candidates for the rest of ministerial positions before Eid Al Fitr holiday [which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and is celebrated on May 24-26 this year]," al-Haddad told reporters, as quoted by the Baghdadtoday news outlet.

The lawmaker also said that the parliament will set a date for the vote of confidence after the candidates will be revealed.

