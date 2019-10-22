UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister To Reveal Results Of Probe Into Protester Killings Tuesday - Lawmaker

Iraqi Prime Minister to Reveal Results of Probe Into Protester Killings Tuesday - Lawmaker

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) An investigation to find out those responsible for issuing orders to kill protesters during early October's violent rallies in Baghdad and a number of Iraqi provinces has been completed, and the results will be revealed by Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in an official statement later on Tuesday, Parliament Security and Defense Committee Chairman Mohammad Ridha has told Sputnik.

In early October, a wave of anti-government rallies took place in Iraq, with the protesters demanding economic reforms, an end to corruption and the dismissal of the acting government. Over a hundred people were killed in the protests.

"The investigation was completed and handed over to [Iraqi] Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi," Ridha said, pointing out that the prime minister "may announce the investigation's results in the official statement in less than an hour as [it was] agreed.

"

He added that "the investigation proposes the dismissal of army and police commanders, including high-ranking officials."

On October 8, Iraqi President Barham Salih presented to the public a set of measures aimed at meeting the demands of demonstrators who are rallying in the Iraqi capital and several other regions. The list included the judicial investigation into the causes of the violence and beginning a comprehensive political dialogue "to form a national parliamentary bloc to support reforms."

