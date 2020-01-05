Iraqi Prime Minister to Seek Withdrawal of US Troops in Parliament on Sunday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi will make a request to the country's parliament regarding the withdrawal of the US troops on Sunday, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing sources.

Mahdi arrived on Sunday in the parliament building to address lawmakers.

In particular, he said that the government of Iraq was notified about the US attack on Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Suleimani only a few minutes before it happened.

"The Iraqi government rejected the strike when it was notified minutes before the attack," the prime minister said, as quoted by the Al-Arabiya.