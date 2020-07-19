UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister To Visit Iran On Tuesday - Zarif

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister to Visit Iran on Tuesday - Zarif

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will pay a working visit to Iran on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday.

"Given the decision of the [Iraqi] prime minister to visit Tehran on Tuesday at the invitation of [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani, my visit [to Baghdad] provides a good opportunity to coordinate [the upcoming trip]," Zarif, who is visiting the Iraqi capital, said as cited by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Media reports suggest that Al-Khadimi first plans to visit Saudi Arabia, one of Tehran's regional opponents, before his travel to Iran.

During his visit to Baghdad, the top Iranian diplomat has also held talks with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein. The officials discussed security, political and economic issues, and the killing of Iran's military commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in January.

During a joint press conference after the talks, the parties confirmed their commitment to developing economic ties, taking into account the spread of the coronavirus, which affected bilateral trade.

Zarif has also met with Iraqi President Barham Salih during his stay in Baghdad.

