Iraqi Prime Minister to Visit Iran on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will pay a working visit to Iran on Tuesday.

Al-Khadimi will travel to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the Iraqi prime minister in Baghdad.

The sides discussed Al-Khadimi's upcoming visit to Iran.

The senior Iraqi official was expected to travel to Saudi Arabia first, one of Tehran's regional opponents, however, due to the hospitalization of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the visit was postponed.