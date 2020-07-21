UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister To Visit Iran On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Iraqi Prime Minister to Visit Iran on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will pay a working visit to Iran on Tuesday.

Al-Khadimi will travel to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the Iraqi prime minister in Baghdad.

The sides discussed Al-Khadimi's upcoming visit to Iran.

The senior Iraqi official was expected to travel to Saudi Arabia first, one of Tehran's regional opponents, however, due to the hospitalization of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the visit was postponed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Visit Saudi Tehran Baghdad Saudi Arabia Saud Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

9 hours ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

9 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

11 hours ago

Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.