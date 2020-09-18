Iraqi Prime Minister to Visit Paris Next Month - Foreign Ministry

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will pay a visit to the French capital next month, the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Friday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will pay a visit to the French capital next month, the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Friday.

The statement comes in the wake of a meeting between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Paris earlier in the day.

"The two parties discussed economic projects that could be implemented in Iraq and finishing preparations for the prime minister's visit to Paris next month," the statement said.

The two high-ranking officials also talked about the developments in the country's politics and security, as well as the importance of cooperation, "whether in a bilateral format or within the international coalition's framework."