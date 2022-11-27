Iraqi Prime Minister to Visit Tehran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani plans to visit the Iranian capital of Tehran in the near future, at the invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the IRNA news agency reports citing sources.

The exact date of the visit remains unknown.

On Saturday, Sudani received Iranian Ambassador in Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Ale-Sadeq, who delivered Raisi's invitation. During the talks, both sides stressed the importance of continuing to hold bilateral meetings, according to IRNA.

Moein Al-Kazemi, a member of the Fatah political alliance in the Iraqi parliament, said on Friday that the Iraqi authorities were considering supplying the army with advanced missile defense systems against the backdrop of intensifying Iranian and Turkish shelling of the Kurdish-populated part of northern Iraq.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministerial Council on National Security discussed the situation with more intensive shelling of Iraqi Kurdistan. Sudani's office said in a statement on Wednesday that Baghdad had decided to redeploy border guards to stop attacks on the part of Iran and Turkey.