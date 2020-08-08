UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister To Visit Washington, Meet Trump On August 20 - White House

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 06:20 AM

Iraqi Prime Minister to Visit Washington, Meet Trump on August 20 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi will visit on August 20 Washington where he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump, the White House said.

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of the Republic of Iraq to the White House on August 20, 2020," the White House said in a statement on late Friday.

According to the statement, the visit will take place in a critical time for both nations as they continue the cooperation on ensuring the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House added that Washington and Baghdad would look to boost the bilateral ties in various spheres, including security, energy, health care, and economic cooperation.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Russia Washington White House Iraq Visit Trump Baghdad August 2020

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

5 hours ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

6 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

7 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

8 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.