UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister Urges Protesters To Leave Territory Near US Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:24 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Urges Protesters to Leave Territory Near US Embassy

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on Tuesday called on protesters to leave the territory of the US embassy and warned about severe sanctions that would follow if attacks on the embassy do not stop

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on Tuesday called on protesters to leave the territory of the US embassy and warned about severe sanctions that would follow if attacks on the embassy do not stop.

Earlier in the day Iraqi protesters set on fire the outside fence of the US Embassy in the capital of Baghdad in response to the US airstrikes against Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia.

"Any aggression targeting foreign embassies will be punished by the security forces and strictly prosecuted," the prime minister said in a statement.

He added that the US airstrikes on Shia military units were strongly condemned by the government and that Baghdad has taken a series of measures to settle the situation in a way that secured Iraqi sovereignty.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US defense contractor dead and four American soldiers wounded on Friday.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Prime Minister Syria Pentagon Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad Sunday Government

Recent Stories

2019 sensation Babar Azam reflects on the year

3 minutes ago

Committee appreciates Pakistan Medical Commission ..

1 minute ago

Three killed in fire incidents in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

President summons National Assembly, Senate sessio ..

1 minute ago

Judge visits district jail Jhang

1 minute ago

Islamabad Capital Territory imposes Section 144 in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.