Iraqi Prime Minister Urges Protesters to Leave Territory Near US Embassy

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on Tuesday called on protesters to leave the territory of the US embassy and warned about severe sanctions that would follow if attacks on the embassy do not stop.

Earlier in the day Iraqi protesters set on fire the outside fence of the US Embassy in the capital of Baghdad in response to the US airstrikes against Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia.

"Any aggression targeting foreign embassies will be punished by the security forces and strictly prosecuted," the prime minister said in a statement.

He added that the US airstrikes on Shia military units were strongly condemned by the government and that Baghdad has taken a series of measures to settle the situation in a way that secured Iraqi sovereignty.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US defense contractor dead and four American soldiers wounded on Friday.