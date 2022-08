Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi on Monday urged influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr to call on his followers to leave government buildings, Al-Arabiya reported

Hundreds of Sadr's follower broke into Baghdad's green zone shortly after the cleric announced his retirement from politics.

The protesters also broke into the Republican Palace where the government's headquarters are located.

According to the broadcaster. Kadhimi asked Sadr to urge his followers to vacate government buildings.