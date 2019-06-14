Iraqi Prime Minister, US State Secretary Discuss Cooperation, Middle East Situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed in a phone conversation the bilateral US-Iraqi cooperation and the situation in the middle East amid the US-Iranian strife escalation, the prime minister 's press office said on Friday.

The situation in the Middle Eastern region escalated after two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were caught on fire on Thursday after reportedly being hit by a torpedo near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, US President Donald Trump put the blame for the incident on Iran and send the USS Mason destroyer to the site of the incident.

"During the conversation, they discussed the strengthening of the bilateral relationship, as well as exchanged opinions on the regional situation amid the crisis between the United States and Iran," the press office posted on Twitter.

Mahdi stressed that in the current crisis, Iraq's priority was the "peace and protection of nations and states of the region" and a comprehensive US-Iraqi dialogue, particularly in the economic sphere and counterterrorism.

Pompeo, in turn, commended Iraq's stance in its regional affairs and fight against terrorism.

The situation in the Middle East remained tense since the United States stepped up its forces in the region over the recent weeks in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton has called a clear and unmistakable message to Iran. The military buildup includes an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters.