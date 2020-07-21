Iraqi Prime Minister visits Iran for talks on bilateral issues, cooperation

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday for talks on bilateral issues and regional cooperation

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday for talks on bilateral issues and regional cooperation.

Al-Kadhimi's visit to Tehran comes two days after the Iranian foreign minister visited Baghdad, where bilateral ties and the two neighbors' roles in regional stability were discussed.

During his two-day visit to Tehran, Al-Kadhimi is scheduled to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to official IRNA news agency.

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said the two neighbors are going to broaden ties in all fields.

"The borders of the two countries are borders of friendship and cooperation," he tweeted.