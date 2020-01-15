UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister Wants German Troops To Stay - Maas

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Wants German Troops to Stay - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Iraqi prime minister wants Germany to keep its troops but the Iraqi parliament's vote to expel all foreign forces cannot be ignored, the German foreign minister said Wednesday.

Heiko Maas told the German legislature that his diplomats and government officials spent the past several days in talks with the Iraqi authorities in an effort to convince them to let troops stay.

"The prime minister [Adel Abdul Mahdi] has confirmed that Baghdad is very interested in continued international engagement and spoke to us in favor of keeping German armed forced in Iraq," he said.

He added that the Iraqi parliament's resolution calling on the government to end foreign presence "is not something you can get around." In his words, Baghdad needs to figure this out with the lawmakers.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer traveled to Baghdad on Wednesday where she made a case for keeping German troops training Iraqi Kurdish forces at the northern Erbil base.

"They are highly respected and want to continue their work ... I advocated for this during political talks here in Iraq today," she said in a video posted by her ministry.

She said the German military wanted to stay in Iraq given that the Iraqi government stood by the pact that allows foreign boots on the ground.

The Iraqi parliament's vote came shortly after a US killing of a top Iranian general during his visit to Baghdad earlier in January. Iran responded by firing missiles at two Iraqi bases hosting soldiers from the United States and its allies. No one was hurt.

Related Topics

Firing Resolution Prime Minister Iran Parliament Vote Iraq German Visit Germany Baghdad United States January All From Government Top

Recent Stories

AJK government releases funds of Rs. 26.5 million ..

4 minutes ago

US-China Trade Deal Places Strong Restrictions on ..

4 minutes ago

Govt making agreements with different countries fo ..

7 minutes ago

Trump Says US to Keep Tariffs on China Until Both ..

7 minutes ago

Tharparkar Police arrest 4 drug peddlers, recovere ..

7 minutes ago

DPR, DG condoles death of APP reporter's father

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.