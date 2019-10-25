Iraqi Prime Minister Warns Protester Demands for Early Election Should Be Met Legitimately

Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told protesters on Friday that early elections and the formation of a new government, which are the primary demands of protesters across the country, should be carried out in accordance with the country's constitution

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told protesters on Friday that early elections and the formation of a new government, which are the Primary demands of protesters across the country, should be carried out in accordance with the country's constitution.

"The call to overthrow the government and hold early elections is a legitimate right. ... But it should be implemented in accordance with the constitution and the law," the prime minister said, while addressing the public at Baghdad's Tahrir square.

Mahdi stressed that the government "would be pleased," if the elections and the formation of the government are held within the legitimate framework.

"Iraq has repeatedly paid for the pressure and escalation outside these contexts," the prime minister noted.

He has pointed out that the government attached the highest importance to ensuring freedoms, security and stability, as well as providing the best services and employment opportunities for citizens and achieving the country's economic growth.

The most violent wave of demonstrations against the government's economic policies and corruption took place in the capital of Baghdad and a number of Iraqi provinces in early October. The protests have led to about 150 civilians killed and injured. The government presented a list of measures to meet the demonstrators' demands, including the investigation into the causes of the violence and a discussions on reform, but sporadic clashes are still under way.