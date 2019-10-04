UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Protesters Attempt Seizure Of Administrative Building In South - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:43 PM

Violent protests are ongoing in Iraq, as hundreds of protesters attempt to storm the local administration building of the southern city of Al Diwaniyah, Iraqi media reported on Friday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Violent protests are ongoing in Iraq, as hundreds of protesters attempt to storm the local administration building of the southern city of Al Diwaniyah, Iraqi media reported on Friday.

Clashes between protesters and security services are currently happening inside the building, the al-Sumaria broadcaster reported, not specifying whether there have been any casualties at the scene.

Protesters are also reportedly rallying in southeast Baghdad, where clashes with law enforcement officers have already taken place. The Baghdad Joint Staff Command, in turn, has claimed that the situation in the capital is under control and no orders to use force were given.

Earlier reports, however, claimed that security servicemen fired bullets and used excessive force to disperse the protests.

Protesters demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. On Thursday, a curfew was declared and internet access halted in Baghdad and five southern provinces.

The Iraqi parliament has called an emergency meeting scheduled to take place on Saturday. In the meantime, Iraqi Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani has urged the government to take measures for fighting corruption and called upon protesters and security servicemen to refrain from violence.

