Iraqi Protesters Block Babylon University Gates, Urge Faculty to Join Rallies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Protesters shut down all access to the Babylon University in the central Iraqi province of Babil and barred students and the university staff from entering the campus, the Shafaq news agency reported on Monday.

According to the news outlet, the activists called on the university members to hold a rally in support of the ongoing protests across the country.

Iraq has been gripped by nationwide protests since October, with demonstrators demanding the government's resignation, economic reforms and an end to corruption. As a result of the unrest, more than 400 people have been reported killed and about 15,000 more sustained injuries.