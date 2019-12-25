UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Protesters Rally After Night Of Arson Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 11:47 PM

Iraqi anti-government protesters again hit the streets Wednesday, angered by an activist's death and an attempt on the life of a popular TV satirist

Diwaniyah, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Iraqi anti-government protesters again hit the streets Wednesday, angered by an activist's death and an attempt on the life of a popular tv satirist.

The latest rallies in Baghdad and southern cities came after a night of unrest that saw protesters torch the regional headquarters of two pro-Iran militias in the city of Diwaniyah.

The demonstrators have rallied for almost three months to demand the ouster of the entire political class that has run the oil-rich yet poverty-ridden country in the aftermath of the 2003 US-led invasion which overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein.

The mostly youthful activists accuse Iraq's leaders of enriching themselves, mismanaging the economy and being beholden to powerful neighbour Iran, an influential actor in Iraqi politics.

Passions were inflamed when popular TV satirist Aws Fadhil was targeted Tuesday by unknown assailants, with three bullets hitting his car.

Fadhil posted footage of the bullet holes on social media and declared: "They are targeting those who support the revolution, to silence them ... But we are continuing our revolution." He added that "we have already achieved a goal", referring to a parliamentary vote Tuesday to approve an electoral reform law, in line with the demands of the protesters.

Lawmakers will from now be elected in first-past-the-post contests within electoral districts, rather than through a complex system using provincial party lists and proportional representation.

Constituencies will also be redrawn, though it was unclear how and critics feared the new boundaries could be biased toward major parties and tribal groups.

