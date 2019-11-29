UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Protesters Regroup After Bloody Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:03 PM

Iraqi protesters regrouped Friday in protest-hit cities in the country's south after a deadly crackdown by authorities killed dozens in one of the bloodiest days in two months of anti-government demonstrations

Najaf, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Iraqi protesters regrouped Friday in protest-hit cities in the country's south after a deadly crackdown by authorities killed dozens in one of the bloodiest days in two months of anti-government demonstrations.

Nearly 45 people were killed and hundreds wounded across the south on Thursday, according to medical sources, a day after the torching of Iran's consulate in the shrine city of Najaf.

At least 16 of them died in Najaf, where on Friday a massive funeral procession wound its way through the streets of the holy city, carrying coffins.

Further south in Nasiriyah, demonstrators rallied in one of the main squares calling for the "fall of the regime", a day after 25 people died there.

Two other protesters were killed in the capital, Baghdad.

Baghdad and the south have been rocked by the worst street unrest since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, with a protest movement venting fury at the government and its backers in neighbouring Iran.

Thursday's violence brought the total death toll since the start of October to nearly 400, with more than 15,000 wounded, according to an AFP tally.

