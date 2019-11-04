UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Protesters, Security Forces Clash In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:47 AM

Iraqi protesters, security forces clash in capital

Iraqi security forces clashed with anti-government protesters near the capital's Tahrir Square on Saturday as anti-government rallies which have rocked Baghdad for a month cost more lives

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ):Iraqi security forces clashed with anti-government protesters near the capital's Tahrir Square on Saturday as anti-government rallies which have rocked Baghdad for a month cost more lives.

The violence in Baghdad has been centred on two bridges linking Tahrir to the Green Zone on the west bank of the Tigris River where most government buildings and foreign embassies are located.

Riot police deployed along the bridges on Saturday fired tear gas to keep back protesters, who have dug in to their positions behind their own barricade.

One demonstrator was killed there overnight, and another died during the day on Saturday, medical sources confirmed to AFP.

On Saturday, nearly 200 Iraqis with special needs organized their own small march in Baghdad to show support.

"Our rights have been overlooked for years because of corruption," said Muadh al-Kaabi, 30, a blind teacher who works in a special needs school. "There are four million people with special needs across Iraq -- and the numbers are only growing because of the wars we have been through," he told AFP.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Iraq Died Bank Baghdad March Gas Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

JUI-F to consult opposition parties today about it ..

4 minutes ago

Mr. Munir A. Pirzada, a former Secretary Pakistan ..

9 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

Hashempour: “We will show our strength once agai ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Customs discusses more mutual cooperation wi ..

17 minutes ago

LHC to hear petition against JUI-F for his provoca ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.