Iraqi protesters, security forces clash in capital

Iraqi security forces clashed with anti-government protesters near the capital's Tahrir Square on Saturday as anti-government rallies which have rocked Baghdad for a month cost more lives

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ):Iraqi security forces clashed with anti-government protesters near the capital's Tahrir Square on Saturday as anti-government rallies which have rocked Baghdad for a month cost more lives.

The violence in Baghdad has been centred on two bridges linking Tahrir to the Green Zone on the west bank of the Tigris River where most government buildings and foreign embassies are located.

Riot police deployed along the bridges on Saturday fired tear gas to keep back protesters, who have dug in to their positions behind their own barricade.

One demonstrator was killed there overnight, and another died during the day on Saturday, medical sources confirmed to AFP.

On Saturday, nearly 200 Iraqis with special needs organized their own small march in Baghdad to show support.

"Our rights have been overlooked for years because of corruption," said Muadh al-Kaabi, 30, a blind teacher who works in a special needs school. "There are four million people with special needs across Iraq -- and the numbers are only growing because of the wars we have been through," he told AFP.