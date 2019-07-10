Iraqi Refugee Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Germany on Rape, Murder Charges - Reports

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) A German court sentenced on Wednesday an Iraqi refugee to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old schoolgirl from Mainz, local media reported.

The district court of Wiesbaden near Frankfurt, found Ali Bashar, guilty of raping and murdering the girl in May 2018, according to Der Tagesspiegel newspaper.

The verdict, for instance, says that given the gravity of the crime the 22-year-old defendant will not have an opportunity to be released on parole during the first 15 years of his sentence.

Ali Bashar reportedly admitted the murder during the trial, but denied the rape charge.

According to media reports, the police found during the investigation that after the crime Ali fled to northern Iraq with several family members, but then Kurdish security forces arrested him and extradited to Germany, though the two states do not have a formal extradition treaty.

The widely-publicized case has provoked mass criticism toward the migration policy implemented by the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in particular, the principle of open borders.

