Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed To Thursday - Iraqi Airways

Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursday - Iraqi Airways

An Iraqi return flight from Minsk to Erbil has been postponed to Thursday, Hussein Jalil, a spokesman for Iraqi Airways, told Sputnik on Wednesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) An Iraqi return flight from Minsk to Erbil has been postponed to Thursday, Hussein Jalil, a spokesman for Iraqi Airways, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The flight is postponed until Thursday," Jalil said, adding that the airline aims to transport as many passengers as possible.

