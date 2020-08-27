Iraqi, Saudi Top Diplomats Discuss Strengthening Cooperation in Investment, Energy

(@FahadShabbir)

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Saud, discussed strengthening cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh in economic, investment and energy areas, as well as outcomes of the recent visits of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi to Washington and Amman, the press service of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Saud, discussed strengthening cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh in economic, investment and energy areas, as well as outcomes of the recent visits of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi to Washington and Amman, the press service of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The parties discussed the strengthening of economic and investment ties between the countries, especially in the field of agriculture, hydrocarbon resources and providing Iraq with energy," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the ministers also addressed results of Kadhimi's visit to the Unites States and his participation in the trilateral summit of Jordan, Iraq and Egypt in Amman, as well as the current developments in the region.

The Saudi foreign minister is currently on his visit to Baghdad, which is his first international trip since taking the office in October 2019.

Faisal bin Farhan Saud confirmed that Riyadh was expecting Kadhimi to visit the kingdom. In July, the Iraqi prime minister postponed a visit to the country after Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz was hospitalized for a check-up.