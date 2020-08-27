UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi, Saudi Top Diplomats Discuss Strengthening Cooperation In Investment, Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Iraqi, Saudi Top Diplomats Discuss Strengthening Cooperation in Investment, Energy

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Saud, discussed strengthening cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh in economic, investment and energy areas, as well as outcomes of the recent visits of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi to Washington and Amman, the press service of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Saud, discussed strengthening cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh in economic, investment and energy areas, as well as outcomes of the recent visits of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi to Washington and Amman, the press service of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The parties discussed the strengthening of economic and investment ties between the countries, especially in the field of agriculture, hydrocarbon resources and providing Iraq with energy," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the ministers also addressed results of Kadhimi's visit to the Unites States and his participation in the trilateral summit of Jordan, Iraq and Egypt in Amman, as well as the current developments in the region.

The Saudi foreign minister is currently on his visit to Baghdad, which is his first international trip since taking the office in October 2019.

Faisal bin Farhan Saud confirmed that Riyadh was expecting Kadhimi to visit the kingdom. In July, the Iraqi prime minister postponed a visit to the country after Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz was hospitalized for a check-up.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Egypt Agriculture Iraq Riyadh Visit Saudi Baghdad Amman Saud July October 2019

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Police Say Probing Attack on Bus in Khar ..

5 minutes ago

Russia, Saudi Arabia to Facilitate Bilateral Visa ..

5 minutes ago

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

49 minutes ago

Djokovic could face Zverev in semis, Thiem in US O ..

7 minutes ago

A third of world's children lack remote learning a ..

7 minutes ago

Trump raises specter of 'chaos' to nation on edge

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.