UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Security Forces Arrest 15 Terror Suspects Over 2 Months - Press Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Iraqi Security Forces Arrest 15 Terror Suspects Over 2 Months - Press Office

Iraqi security services arrested 15 wanted terrorists in Baghdad over a two-month period, Iraq's Security Media Cell said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Iraqi security services arrested 15 wanted terrorists in Baghdad over a two-month period, Iraq's Security Media Cell said on Thursday.

"Detachments of the National Security Agency in Baghdad were able to arrest fifteen wanted terrorists in accordance with the provisions of Article (4 / terrorism) in separate areas of the capital during the past two months," the official security page tweeted.

It added that all the detainees admitted that they acted as part of the gangs of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia).

According to the Iraqi government, militants carried out more than 250 attacks in Iraq over the past year, including ambushes, suicide bombings, kidnappings and rocket launches. As a result, 387 people died and more than 500 were injured.

At the end of 2017, the Iraqi authorities announced victory over IS, but the Iraqi army, backed by militia units and the international coalition, continues to identify and eliminate "sleeper cells" of terror groups in certain areas.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Militants Army Russia Iraq Died Suicide Baghdad 2017 Media All Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Vaccination Center reopen

COVID-19 Vaccination Center reopen

1 minute ago
 Govt puts country on way to prosperity: Asad Umar

Govt puts country on way to prosperity: Asad Umar

1 minute ago
 Ashiana Housing case: Court reserves verdict on ac ..

Ashiana Housing case: Court reserves verdict on acquittal applications of two ac ..

1 minute ago
 Police Receive Message About Bomb in Zelenskyy's O ..

Police Receive Message About Bomb in Zelenskyy's Office - Reports

1 minute ago
 US, Allies Prepare Swift Response If Russia Moves ..

US, Allies Prepare Swift Response If Russia Moves Across Ukrainian Border - Blin ..

1 minute ago
 KP CM assures justice to affectees of hydel projec ..

KP CM assures justice to affectees of hydel projects

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.