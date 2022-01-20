Iraqi Security Forces Arrest 15 Terror Suspects Over 2 Months - Press Office

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Iraqi security services arrested 15 wanted terrorists in Baghdad over a two-month period, Iraq's Security Media Cell said on Thursday.

"Detachments of the National Security Agency in Baghdad were able to arrest fifteen wanted terrorists in accordance with the provisions of Article (4 / terrorism) in separate areas of the capital during the past two months," the official security page tweeted.

It added that all the detainees admitted that they acted as part of the gangs of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia).

According to the Iraqi government, militants carried out more than 250 attacks in Iraq over the past year, including ambushes, suicide bombings, kidnappings and rocket launches. As a result, 387 people died and more than 500 were injured.

At the end of 2017, the Iraqi authorities announced victory over IS, but the Iraqi army, backed by militia units and the international coalition, continues to identify and eliminate "sleeper cells" of terror groups in certain areas.