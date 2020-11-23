UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Security Forces Arrest Top IS Member At Baghdad Int'l Airport - Army Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:19 PM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Iraq's anti-terrorism service has arrested a senior official of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) at Baghdad International Airport during a high-profile intelligence operation, an army commander-in-chief spokesperson said on Monday.

"As a result of constant surveillance and the field work, the Iraqi counter-terrorism service has managed to arrest the so-called general administrative coordinator of the IS' terrorist groups, known as Abu Nabaa, during a unique operation at Baghdad International Airport," Yehia Rasool said in a Twitter post.

The militant has been closely monitored by the intelligence services, including during his arrival in Iraq, where he was planning "to hold a meeting with units of terrorist gangs on the outskirts of the Baghdad capital," the spokesman added.

According to Rasool, Abu Nabaa has been known for his terrorist activities since 2003 as well as his ties with several terrorist organizations, notably al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia) and the IS.

"The militant was receiving written instructions from Iraq's so-called wali [guardian]. ... [Abu Nabaa] was tasked to manage and coordinate terrorist groups in Iraq, as well as form security, military and media units within the Baghdad province," the spokesman noted.

Last week, the counter-terrorism service, with the support of the US-led international coalition, had eliminated 16 terrorists having links to the IS in the northern province of Kirkuk.

In late 2017, Iraq declared a victory over the Islamic State, but the army, with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units, still conducts offensives against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

