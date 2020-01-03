(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Iraqi security forces have cordoned off the Green Zone of Baghdad - where the US Embassy is located - after the Friday US airstrikes that killed Commander of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, as well as two senior officials of the Iraqi Shia militia, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the strikes had left seven people dead, including Soleimani and two senior members of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces: militia's deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and head of protocol Mohammed Jabri.

The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."