Iraqi Security Forces Detain High-Ranking Member Of Islamic State - Military

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

Iraqi Security Forces Detain High-Ranking Member of Islamic State - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Iraqi security forces detained a high-ranking Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia) militant in the western Al Anbar province, Yehya Rasool, a spokesman for the Iraqi military, said on Monday.

"Following intensive surveillance and high-level joint intelligence efforts, the Anti-Terrorism Directorate's Special Operations Unit carried out an operation in the Al Anbar province, which ended with the detention of a dangerous terrorist leader who holds the post of the so-called deputy governor of IS in Iraq," Rasool tweeted.

The spokesman also said that security forces had detained two terrorists in the central Saladin province who took part in the battle of Tikrit in 2014 that ended in a major IS victory and heavy casualties for Iraqi forces. 

In late 2017, Iraq declared a victory over the IS but the armed forces still conduct operations against militants and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

More Stories From World

