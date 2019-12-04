Iraqi security forces said they detained in the country's north the deputy of the late Islamic State (banned in Russia) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a police statement, seen by Sputnik, said

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Iraqi security forces said they detained in the country's north the deputy of the late Islamic State (banned in Russia) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a police statement, seen by Sputnik, said.

"The [detained man] was al-Baghdadi's deputy, as well as the 'military emir [commander]' for the Saladin province," the statement said on Tuesday.

The commander was detained in the northern Kirkuk province near the Hawija settlement. He was apprehended with a fake passport.

On October 27, the United States announced that al-Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special operation by US troops. US President Donald Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Syrian Kurds for their assistance in the operation.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in the meantime, said that there was no reliable data to confirm that the terrorist had indeed been killed. Since 2014, there have been at least six instances in which different states and non-state actors claimed to have killed al-Baghdadi.