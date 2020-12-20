Iraqi Security Forces Discover IS Terrorists' Arms Depot North of Baghdad - Military

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The Iraqi security forces have discovered a large ammunition depot belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) north of Baghdad, the country's defense ministry said on Sunday.

"The operations command of the Saladin province has discovered an arms depot left by IS terrorists," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Iraqi military, the security forces discovered and destroyed 25 mortars of various calibers, 41 shells and explosives.

The Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State in 2017 after three years of fighting against the group, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.