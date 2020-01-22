UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Security Forces Find Rocket Launchers Used In Attack On Baghdad's Green Zone

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 01:30 AM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The Iraqi security services have located the rocket launchers used in a recent attack on Baghdad's so-called green zone, the Baghdad Operations Command said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik that three rockets had landed in the green zone in Baghdad, close to the US Embassy, causing no casualties.

"Baghdad Operations Command has discovered launchers from which the rockets were fired in the Al-Zafraniya district," the command said in a statement.

The country's security services have also found one fully loaded launcher.

The green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where the government facilities and foreign embassies are situated.

