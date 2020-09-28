UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Security Forces Have Data On Those Responsible For Activists' Murders - Lawmaker

Iraq's security forces have obtained evidence on those individuals standing behind a series of killings and abductions of the country's civilian activists, the head of the parliament's security and defense committee, Mohammad Reza, told Sputnik on Monday, adding that this information could be released at any time

"Investigations are still taking place, and security forces have a lot of information, which can be revealed at any moment," Reza said, when asked a relevant question.

Over the past few months, a number of pro-democracy civil activists, who demanded that living conditions be improved and corruption be put to an end, were assassinated, with most of the murders occurring in the capital of Baghdad and Iraq's southern provinces.

One of the most high-profile murders took place in early July, when a group of unknown gunmen killed in the Iraqi capital prominent security analyst Hisham al-Hashimi, who backed the ongoing demonstrations.

In August, protesters in the city of Basra set the regional parliament office on fire and clashed with law enforcement, requiring the government to disclose the findings of an investigation into activists' killings. Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in turn, pledged to find the perpetrators and hold them accountable, but no Names have been officially disclosed so far.

Protests are occasionally renewed in certain parts of the country on a limited scale.

