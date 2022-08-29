Iraqi Security Forces in Control of Baghdad Republican Palace - Reports

The Iraqi security forces are now in control of the Republican Palace in Baghdad, Sky News Arabia reported on Monday, added that they used tear gas against followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Iraqi security forces are now in control of the Republican Palace in Baghdad, Sky news Arabia reported on Monday, added that they used tear gas against followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr.

Hundreds of followers of Sadr broke into Baghdad's Green Zone shortly after the cleric announced his retirement from politics. The protesters also broke into the Republican Palace where the government's headquarters are located.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster said that two people have been injured in the shooting in the Green Zone.