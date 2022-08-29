UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Security Forces In Control Of Baghdad Republican Palace - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Iraqi Security Forces in Control of Baghdad Republican Palace - Reports

The Iraqi security forces are now in control of the Republican Palace in Baghdad, Sky News Arabia reported on Monday, added that they used tear gas against followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Iraqi security forces are now in control of the Republican Palace in Baghdad, Sky news Arabia reported on Monday, added that they used tear gas against followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr.

Hundreds of followers of Sadr broke into Baghdad's Green Zone shortly after the cleric announced his retirement from politics. The protesters also broke into the Republican Palace where the government's headquarters are located.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster said that two people have been injured in the shooting in the Green Zone.

Related Topics

Injured Baghdad Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Iraqi Foreign Minister Meets With Iranian Counterp ..

Iraqi Foreign Minister Meets With Iranian Counterpart in Tehran - Reports

56 seconds ago
 Iraq to Impose Nationwide Curfew - Authorities

Iraq to Impose Nationwide Curfew - Authorities

57 seconds ago
 Departments and companies should give job to athle ..

Departments and companies should give job to athletes, CM Punjab

59 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court suspends PEMRA's notification ..

Islamabad High Court suspends PEMRA's notification for banning live telecast of ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh CM orders strict vigilance on MNV Drain, Ind ..

Sindh CM orders strict vigilance on MNV Drain, Indus Link to protect Sehwan, Meh ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh likely to suffer loss of around Rs 355b crop ..

Sindh likely to suffer loss of around Rs 355b crops: Manzoor Hussain Wasan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.