Iraqi Security Forces Interrogate Top IS Captive Qardash - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Iraqi Security Forces Interrogate Top IS Captive Qardash - Spokesman

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The Iraqi security forces have begun interrogating Abdel Nasser Qardash, a member of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) tapped as its new leader, an armed forces spokesman told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Qardash is being held by Iraqi intelligence. The information he has is very important.

This man is seen as a 'databank' and his capture is essentially a huge blow for the IS," Yahya Rasool said.

Iraq announced Qardash's capture on Wednesday. He has long been seen as the group's second-in-command poised to take over after the death of IS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in Syria last fall.

Rasool said IS was still active in Iraq and its sleeper cells were plotting terror attacks across the country. The Iraqi military has been sharing information on IS operations with Syria, Iran and Russia.

