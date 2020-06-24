UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Security Forces Kill 12 Terrorists In Country's North

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Iraqi security forces supported by the international counter-terrorism coalition have killed 12 terrorists in an operation in northern Iraq, Yehia Rasool, spokesman for the country's commander-in-chief, said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Iraqi security forces supported by the international counter-terrorism coalition have killed 12 terrorists in an operation in northern Iraq, Yehia Rasool, spokesman for the country's commander-in-chief, said on Wednesday.

"Counter-terrorism services killed 12 terrorists as a result of a special operation coordinated with the Iraqi air force and the aviation of the international coalition," Rasool said on Twitter.

According to the statement, during the operation, the Iraqi forces conducted 59 airstrikes targeting the positions of militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in mountainous areas of Erbil province near the town of Makhmur.

In 2017, the Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State after three years of fighting against the group, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.

