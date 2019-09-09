UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Security Forces Kill 15 IS Militants In Anti-Terror Raid In Saladin Governorate

Mon 09th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

Iraqi Security Forces Kill 15 IS Militants in Anti-Terror Raid in Saladin Governorate

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Iraq's security forces in collaboration with the international coalition troops have killed 15 militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) during a security operation in the Saladin Governorate, north of Baghdad, the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) said on Monday.

"According to intelligence information, the counterterrorism forces in cooperation with the international coalition's aviation carried out operations in the Mtaibijah district and Saladin desert killing 15 IS militants, including suicide bombers," ISOF said in a statement.

According to ISOF, the Iraqi troops also arrested nine IS militants and the coalition's aircraft targeted a number of IS positions.

Iraq announced the defeat of IS in late 2017, three years after it overran much of the country. By March 2019, Iraqi forces, backed by US-led coalition airstrikes, recaptured all the territories occupied by the terrorist group in Iraq. However, IS continues to stage sporadic attacks.

