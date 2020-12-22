UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Security Forces Kill Over 10 Terrorists In Nineveh Province - Army Spokesman

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:17 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Iraqi counterterrorism service has eliminated 12 terrorists linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in an operation west of the city of Mosul in the northern province of Nineveh, Yehia Rasool, the spokesman for the country's commander-in-chief, said on Tuesday.

"Units of the anti-terrorism directorate launched on Tuesday morning a fresh offensive based on intelligence data in the Badush area, west of Mosul. In the course of the operation, 12 members of the IS terrorist groups were liquidated," Rasool said in a Twitter post.

According to the senior military official, the operation was carried out with the support of the Iraqi Air Force and the US international coalition.

Earlier in the month, the Iraqi army announced the killing of 42 IS militants during an operation south of Mosul, which has been under the group's control since 2014 and is considered its unofficial capital. The offensive aimed at liberating the city started in October 2016 and finished in the summer of 2017.

The Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State at the end of 2017 after three years of fighting against the group, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.

