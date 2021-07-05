Iraqi Security Forces Launch Operation Against IS Militants Targeting Power Lines

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Iraqi security forces in cooperation with police have launched an operation against militants of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia) who have targeted power lines, the press service announced on Monday.

The large-scale joint operation of the Iraqi armed forces, Hashd al-Shaabi militia and Federal police against IS militants and wanted criminals began in Nineveh province in northern Iraq, the report said.

"As part of the operation, the military carries out searches and inspections in villages near the Mosul-Tal Afar and Mosul-Muhallabiyah highways, ensuring the security of power lines in the province and protecting them from sabotage by terrorist groups," the security officials said.

As a result of the recent series of attacks on the national power grid, seven people were reportedly killed and 11 injured, while 61 power lines were destroyed, the Iraqi authorities stated on Saturday.

The IS, declared to have been defeated in Iraq in 2017, still conducts terrorist operations in different parts of the Arab world and beyond.